XENIA — Charles "Chuck" Ferron, age 66, of Xenia passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020. He was born November 26, 1953, to the late James and Ila (Tingle) Ferron, at Camp Kilmer Army Base, in Piscataway, New Jersey. Chuck was a proud veteran of the US Navy. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sister; Gwendolyn Sue Ferron. He is survived by his wife; Judy (Pemberton) Ferron, brothers; Robert and Terry Ferron, special dogs Flip and Lopez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at mccolughfuneralhome.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.