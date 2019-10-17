Charles Hugh "Chuck" Clark Jr.

WILMINGTON — Charles Hugh "Chuck" Clark, Jr., Born in West Union, OH on December 28, 1957, a son of the late Charles and Maxine (Moore) Clark, Chuck passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hospice of Dayton on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 61. Chuck is survived by his son Chas (Mindy) Clark, Granddaughter Ava Clark, Grandsons Donovan Jaynes and Chas Jaynes, and long-time friend Connie Pence. Chuck's parents Charles and Maxine, daughter Tara (Clark) Jaynes, sister Joetta Clark and brother Timothy Clark all preceded him in death. Chuck grew up in Xenia, OH and was a longtime resident of New Vienna, OH. He was a Journeyman Lineman for the majority of his career and was a talented handyman who enjoyed fishing, landscaping, painting, music and playing the banjo. Cremation has taken place with Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and interment of Chuck's cremated remains will be at Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, OH. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
