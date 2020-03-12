XENIA — Charles L. "Charlie" Shaw, age 92, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Xenia Health and Rehab. He was one of 13 children born to Roy and Jesse Shaw. He grew up very poor, which instilled in him a remarkable work ethic and helped him to be successful in owning and operating his own plumbing company, Shaw Plumbing, for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all but 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Adkins) Shaw whom he married January 12, 1995; his children: Charles Shaw Jr., (Tamra); Cheryl Burns (John); Kay Cook (Jim) and Gail Bond (Bill); a step son: Lee Fultz; sisters: Ruth Chambliss and Betty Miller (Jim); 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. He will be buried at Middle Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.