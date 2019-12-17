CEDARVILLE — Charles Sam Redder, 84, of Cedarville, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 4, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1954 graduate of Ross Township High School, was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Springfield, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from KSH, Xenia, and was the owner of Charles Sam Redder Auctioneer Services. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Joyce (Cole) Redder, whom he married, February 2, 1958, children, David Redder, Springfield, Dan Redder, Groveport, and Karma Sue (Mark) Hurles, Bloomingburg, grandchildren, Joshua Redder, Kyra Redder, LaVonne (Troy) Terrell, Michelle Williams, Larisa (Ralph) Hogan, Wesley (Rebecca) McClurg, Sarah (Ron) Cook, Stephen (Donna) Redder, and Bryan (Margaret) Redder, 29 great-grandchildren, and by many close friends. Services will be held at 11am, Friday, December 20, at the First Church of the Nazarene, Springfield, with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the church. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Locust Grove Cemetery, Peebles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Missions, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield, Ohio, 45503, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.