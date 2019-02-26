XENIA — Charles Ronald "Ron" Scammahorn, age 71, of Xenia, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on August 28, 1947, the son of Charles and Virginia Stewart Scammahorn. He was a farm hand and a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and tractors. Ron is survived by his wife: Eleva Lambert; children: Angela "Angie" (Jesse) Channels; Chuck Lambert; Ashley Turnmire, all of Xenia and Rhonda (Gary) Douglas of Greenville, OH; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers: James Scammahorn of Xenia and John Scammahorn of Carlisle, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering for friends and family will be held from 5-6:30 PM Thursday at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with a service beginning at 6:30 PM with Roger Van Hoose officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.