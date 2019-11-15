FAIRBORN — Charles "Charlie" Smith, 79, of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Dayton. Charles was born February 22, 1940 in West Liberty to the late Manford and Mamie (Holbrook) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Smith, two daughters; Pam and Joe Kuns of Enon, Mystee and Mike Brodnick of Mooresville, North Carolina, a sister, Ramona Edwards, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles a member of Masonic Lodge Michael L. Finnell 711 for over fifty years and he was a heavy equipment operator for all of his adult life. Charles served his county in the United States Marine Corps, was a member of the Amvets Post 148, Post 9684, American Legion Post 0526. Charles enjoyed spending his time gardening, camping and at the coffee shop socializing with friends. Private services will be held by Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. www.adkinsfunerals.com.