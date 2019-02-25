Obituary Print Charles VanDine | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Charles "Chuck to family members and Charley to numerous friends" Van Dine, age 78 of Xenia, OH passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital, Xenia, where he had been a patient for several days. He was born May 19, 1940 in Madison Township, Fayette County, Ohio to Richard and Frances (Scott)Van Dine. Charley married Roxieann "Roxie" Owen on August 29, 2000 in Greenville, South Carolina. Charley retired from the Xenia Fire Department in 1991 after 19 years. After retirement he worked delivering parts for Hidy Honda and was also a driver for the Senior Citizens in Xenia. Charley was a member of VFW #8312 in Beavercreek, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Xenia, Moose Lodge #73 in Beavercreek, Elks Lodge #668 in Xenia, and Masonic Lodge #49. He was a Cleveland Browns fan and loved to golf. Charley loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Charley is survived by his wife of 18 years, Roxie; two daughters, Crystal (Jeff) Szabo and Katherine Dunaway; two step-daughters, Tracie Wadella and Annalisa Keene; a step-son, Timothy (Christine) Hilderbrandt; a grandson, Zachery Szabo; eight step grandchildren, Brett, Taylor, Caitlyn, Kasie, Sammy, Cristin, Stefani and Zachery; and great grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Jack) Whited; a brother, Greg (Cheryl Campbell); a sister in law, Diana Van Dine; a brother in law, James Cooper; and several nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leo Lloyd, Donald Eugene and John William; and one sister, Velma Cooper. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a memory or special message for the family.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

