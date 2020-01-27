XENIA — Bishop Charles W. Porter Sr., 88, of Xenia Ohio was called to be with the Lord Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born August 7, 1931 in Xenia, OH a son of Alvin Porter, Sr. and Eva Bell (Butler) Porter, the oldest of 7 children. Bishop Porter will be remembered by his family, friends, and congregation as a Man of God whose dedication and impact will be remembered and passed on for generations to come. It is his family's request that the impact of Bishop's love, hope, and vision for his community will be passed on and never be forgotten. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bethel Temple Church, 914 E. Third St, Xenia, OH 45385 with Visitation at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Services entrusted to the care of the KINLEY Funeral Home.