HILLSBORO — Charles William Dawson, 101 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020. He was born in Pike County on August 12, 1918, the son of the late Marion "Doc" and Clara (Smith) Dawson. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his wife, Edna (Henize) Dawson on January 7, 2007, son, James Dawson and sister, Mary Stodgel. Charles was a member of the Sinking Spring Community Church and served in the United States Army during WWII. Charles is survived by his son, William Bill Dawson of Mississippi; two daughters, Marsha (Clyde) Slaven of Jamestown and Martha (Russell) Shope of Xenia; ten grandchildren, Lisa, Sean, Todd, Shannon, Jeremy, Misty, Kazia, Beth, Aaron and Becky and several Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com