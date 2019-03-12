Obituary Print Charlotte Osborne | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — Charlotte A. Osborne, age 71 of Fairborn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday March 9, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1947 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Edward and Dolly (Bowling) Taylor. At a young age, her parents and family moved to Kingston, New York where she was raised and graduated from Kingston High School with a Regency Diploma. She also attended Sinclair Community College and was on the Dean's List. After her parents and family relocated to Fairborn, she met and later married the love of her life, Jim Osborne, on July 12, 1969. Charlotte was employed for over 25 years at Fifth-Third Bank until she retired in 1991 due to illness. She was a member of the Board of Realtors and the American Business Women's Association where she was elected Business Woman of the Year in 1989. Charlotte was a longtime member of Victory Church in Fairborn where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Julie (Mark) Rickert; and three wonderful grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Noah, Logan, and Emily. At her passing, she was surrounded by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Victory Church, 2443 Valle Greene Dr., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Funeral Home Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn , OH 45324

937-879-0800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019

