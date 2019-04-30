XENIA — Cheryl Huggler, born May 24, 1983 passed away April 20, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Cheryl is preceded in death by Harold Kendall, Albert/Carol Smith, Anne/Art Huggler. She is survived by Darrell/Norma Smith, Carl Huggler, Grandma JoAnn Kendall, children Jadea Kidder, Princess Creditt and Zoey Ward. Significant others Mike Ward, Erin Switzer, Andy Creditt, Jessie Kidder, Nancy Kidder and Jesse Kidder. Siblings Dale (Mercy) Huggler and Seth Smith. Family members John/Diane Terrell, Danny Smith, Ron/Karen Sullivan, Dorothy Fairchild, Tim/Linda Hault and grandma to Jadea "Soda" Kidder. Memorial Service will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 1204 W. 2nd St., Xenia, Ohio, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 am. All visitors welcome to finger foods and fellowship after services. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to defer funeral costs. Cheryl will always be loved and has found peace with her Lord. Pastor Greg Parkman officiating.