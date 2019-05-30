XENIA — Cheryl Lynn Lummer, 57, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019, at her Dayton, Ohio residence. She was born in Dayton on December 01, 1961, to Jimmie B. and Lorraine (Gilbert) Lummer. Cheryl won blue ribbons for cross-stitching and enjoyed giving many of her cross-stitchings away to friends and family as gifts. Her young passion, was being a member of Bellbrook Eaglette Drum and Baton Corp. She won trophies for baton twirling and was an excellent student and graduate of Bellbrook High School.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Lorraine Hurley; step-father, James Louis Hurley; brother, Stephen James Lummer; sister, Melissa Gail Lummer; 3 nephews, Ethan J. Lummer, Elijah D. Lummer, Evan W. Lummer; 3 step-brothers: Christopher Hurley, John Hurley, Jon Teaford.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmie B. Lummer and step-sister, Phyllis Hurley.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00AM at United Methodist Church, 100 County Club Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church in Cheryl's memory.

Condolences to Cheryl's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com