XENIA — Chester B. Cooper, age 71 of Xenia, passed away May 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1948 in Dayton, the son of the late Chester R. and Rosemary (Johnson) Cooper. Chester served his country in the U.S. Army; and was employed alongside his wife as the co-owners and operators of Cooper Security Systems. He was a member of the Indian Lake Moose; an avid motor enthusiast; and enjoyed music, especially the Beatles. Chester always lived life to the fullest and spent most of his later years at Indian Lake socializing with his close friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Butch" Cooper. He is survived by the love of his life for 49 years, Judy; daughter, Brandee (Josh) Naff; sister, Sharon Riddle (Jack Taylor); as well as extended family and friends. A funeral visitation will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family welcomes anyone who would like to pay their respects however they feel is safe. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.