FAIRBORN — Chester Baker, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 4, 1936 in Williamsburg, KY, the son of the late Elijah and Josephine (Jones) Baker. Chester retired from DAP Incorporated and was a Kentucky Colonel. His hobbies included playing cornhole and small engine repair. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Christine formerly of Hazard, Kentucky; three children, Ronald Baker of Medway, Karen Conley of Fairborn, Kevin Baker of Medway; three grandchildren, Jason Conley of Fairborn, Amber Baker of Vandalia, Josh Baker of Fairborn; two great grandchildren, Dylan Conley, Taylor Bennett; three sisters; a nephew, Larry Baker of Springfield; special nieces, Vickie Center and Carolyn "Button" Columber, both of Fairborn; as well as numerous other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., Rev. Glen Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.