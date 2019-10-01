XENIA — Chester F. Damuth Jr., age 86, of Xenia, OH, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 1, 1933 in Dayton, OH, the son of Marcella (Tezlaff) and Chester F. Damuth, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Jean A. (Lounsberry) Damuth; his son: Mark Damuth; grandson: Nicholas Damuth; sister: Janet Chanley and cherished family member: Jana Ames.

He is survived by his children: Mary Moody (Mike MacMillan); Anne (Mark) Manley and Daniel C. Damuth all of Xenia; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Billy and Shane Moody; Ethan Manley; Bryce, Bryan, Bryanne, Amanda, Daniel and Joseph Damuth; Elizabeth Johnson; Kaeli, Nolan, Leah and Adelyn Moody; Karina Dietrich; Heather MacMillan, Kay Lynn MacMillan and Jaeden Morgan; as well as other extended family and friends.

Mr. Damuth graduated from Chaminade High School and went on to serve his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He received his electrical training at Rets Tech. He worked at NCR, where he also played the drums in the NCR band. He retired as an electrician after 25 years with General Motors. He had been a member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, wood working and putting puzzles together with his daughter.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.