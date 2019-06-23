JAMESTOWN — Christopher James Shewman was born December 17, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio. Graduated at Bellbrook, Ohio. Chris passed away June 20, 2019.

Chris lived in South Florida from 1983 to 2010. He was a Condo Manager for 17 years on the beach of Naples, Florida. He loved the outdoors, fishing and boating was his passion.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Rita Shewman, a sister Kim (Steve) Davis, his uncle Lynn Pickering, uncle Montie (Naomi) and Fran Pickering. His nephew, Philip Davis, niece, Heather (David) Gruetman, their children Ellie and Ben, as well as many cousins, relatives and friends.

In liew of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Hospice. A big thank you to the Jamestown Health and Rehab for all their loving care for Chris.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville, Ohio.

The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.