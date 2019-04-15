Obituary Print Christopher Michael Bruce Jr. | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Christopher Michael Bruce Jr., "Chris" 19, of Xenia, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019. He was born on January 26, 2000 in Xenia, Ohio, the beloved son of Joshlyn Hargrave. Along with his mother, he is survived by two siblings, Micah and Journey Woodrick; grandparents, Sheila "Lovey" Hargrave, Howard "Papa" (Penny Lewis) Hargrave; aunt and uncle, Tyler Glass (Tony Taylor) and Roman Glass; numerous cousins and extended family; and special friends, Romeo Gilbert, Treshaun Gilbert, Forest White, Jordan Davis, James McDaniel and Sam Hayslip. He is preceded in death by his great- grandparents, Leuvenia Lane, William H. Lane, Helen Hargrave and Benson Hargrave; and uncles, Stanley Lane and Tyrone Lane. Chris was a senior and honor student at the Greene County Career Center in the auto tech department. He was proud to be accepted recently into Wright State University and he always dreamed of opening his own auto shop one day. Chris loved drawing, listening to music, singing and was an avid Steelers fan. He enjoyed hanging with his friends and was always ready to watch some NFL. Chris had a passion for comic books and Marvel superheroes but above all else, he adored his family and he loved the Lord. Chris attended Liberty Worship Center since he was little and his church family and friends were important parts of his life. His bright and contagious smile could light up a room and he always knew how to make you laugh. That smile will forever live on through the many lives he touched. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11a.m.-12p.m. at the Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd. with service beginning at 12p.m. Pastor Todd Martin and Pastor Chip Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home- Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to Chris's family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

Funeral Home Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home

322 West Xenia Avenue

Yellow Springs , OH 45387

(937) 399-2811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Xenia Daily Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close