YELLOW SPRINGS — Clara Elizabeth "Lizzy" Hargrave-Long, 93, passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Friends Nursing and Rehab in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She was born May 10, 1926 in Bowersville, Ohio, to Benjamin and Maude (Allen) Hargrave. She enjoyed spending a lot of time with her grandchildren and gardening.

She is survived by her children: Linda Marcum (Mark), Keith Long (Belinda); grandchildren: Nyree, Shay, Carrie, Justus; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kylee, Justin, Matthew, Morgann and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Benjamin Hargrave Jr.; sister, Ruthanna "Doodle" Hargrave.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Maude Hargrave; brother, Richard Hargrave and sister-in-law, Margene Hargrave.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 05, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek I Cemetery in Jamestown. Following the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Garrett's Place in Jamestown.

