Clinton Daniel "Dan" McNeely Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPRINGBORO — McNeely, Clinton Daniel Jr. "Dan", age 66 of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Fairborn, OH. He retired from Duke Energy after working there for 25 years. Dan is survived by his wife, Betty McNeely; son, Ryan (Sara) McNeely; grandson, Carter McNeely; sister, Diane McNeely Gould; and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Clinton Daniel McNeely Sr. Dan was such a good, kind, wonderful person and husband. He had a big heart, loved to joke and laugh. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved