CEDARVILLE — Connie C. Beidelman, age 77, of Cedarville, passed away Monday January 27, 2020. Connie was born December 1, 1942, to Donald and Dorotha (Corry) Engle.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Jennifer Beidelman, of Lewis Center, as well as, Scott and his wife Julie Beidelman, of Troy, grandchildren; Megan, Rachel, Danielle, Hannah, and Isaac Beidelman.

Connie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She worked at Oesterlen Services for Youth for over 30 years. Connie battled cancer for 4 long years, so in lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be made to Ohio Living Health and Hospice of Greater Columbus for the exceptional care she received.

The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday January 31, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Cedarville North Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.