Conor J. Poole
FAIRBORN — Conor J. Poole, age 23 of Fairborn, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born in Dayton, the son of Kimberly (Fry) Morick. Conor was a graduate of the Fairborn Digital Academy, class of 2014; and obtained his Associate Degree in Applied Weather Science. He enjoyed gaming, was a craftsman, playing guitar, drawing, and overall music enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Fry; and aunt, Jessica Fry. Conor is survived by his mother, Kimberly (Robert) Morick; daughter, Ophelia Guinevere Poole; fiancé, Micaela Howard; maternal grandmother, Barbara Fry; uncle, Shane Fry; cousins, Ayden and Maddox Fry; and dear friend Kirsten Poole as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Beltonstroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
