FAIRBORN — Constance "Connie" Nell Rae, age 100 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 16, 1919 in Lima, OH, the only child of the late Theodore and Nellie Belt. Connie was raised in Lancaster, Ohio and developed her love of music while in high school and continued her music education in organ at Capital University. She served as a church organist and was a records clerk at the health department while in Lancaster. She and Elbert Larrick were married on April 16, 1950 and she gave birth to a son, Denis on March 6, 1951. They relocated to Wilmington, Ohio and her husband was employed at WPAFB, moving to Fairborn in 1963. As a member of Fairborn United Methodist Church, Connie served as a substitute organ player, piano player for her Sunday school class, and she assisted with many church office and finance duties. Her husband passed away in 1988 and Connie remained in Fairborn. She married Bob Rae on August 10, 2003 and they moved to their current residence in 2010. A funeral service will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Fairborn United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.