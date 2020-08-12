1/1
Cynthia Jean (Koogler) Richmond
XENIA — Cynthia Jean Richmond (Koogler), age 66 of Xenia, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. She was born September 7, 1953 in Xenia, Ohio daughter of Grayson and Zelpha Koogler. Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Grayson John Koogler; brother, Grayson T. Koogler; granddaughter Kayla Richmond; daughter-in-law, Laura Richmond; nieces, Tammy Nichol, Tamie VanWey, and Jill Simpson; nephew, Sean Hull. Cynthia was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cynthia is survived by her children, Chris ( Melonie) Koogler, Angela Richmond, and Shane Richmond; grandchildren, Parys, Julian, Maya, Nate, Jack, Wyatt, Kane, Khloee, Kolton, Slade, and Lilly; great grandchildren, Azarian and Azaiah; siblings, Judy (Allen) Hull, Sandy Mickle, Rodney (Linda) Koogler, Arlene (Dave) VanWey, Dan (Jan) Koogler, and Joyce (Jake) Simpson; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Service will begin at 6pm at the Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Handcock officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards the funeral home expenses. To share a memory of Cynthia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
