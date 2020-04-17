MIDDLETOWN — Cynthia S. McCardle, age 61 of Middletown, formerly of Fairborn, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born September 15, 1958 in Trenton, New Jersey, the daughter of Charles "Mike" and Sandra (Buterbaugh) McCardle. Cindy served her country in the U.S. Navy; and enjoyed crafts and her animals. She is preceded in death by her father, Mike McCardle. Cindy is survived by her son, Ryan Stearns; mother, Sandra McCardle; longtime companion, Jeff Bishop; two brothers, Michael J. (Kaylene) McCardle; Christopher McCardle; three nephews, Kyle McCardle, Michael McCardle, Scott McCardle; as well as extended family. A celebration of life will be held in Middleton, Ohio as well as a memorial service in Fairborn, Ohio at a later date. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.