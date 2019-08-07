Dale A. Daulton (1954 - 2019)
Obituary
XENIA — Dale A. Daulton, 65, of Xenia, died June 30, 2019 due to a brief battle with cancer. Dale was born February 10, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Gilbert and Clara Daulton. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Betty Frock and Ruth Gruenbein; and a brother David Daulton. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Kilgore of Springfield, MO, one granddaughter Carley Kilgore; three great grandsons, Braden, Jonathan, and Abel, also from Missouri; sisters Sue (Lenny) Johnson of Huber Heights, Jackie (Carl) Conley of Xenia, and many nieces and nephews. Dale retired from Tech II, Inc. in 2014. Dale was a talented artist and had a love for music from 70's and 80's. A Celebration of Life will be held August 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the X*ACT Arts Center, 45 E. Second St., Xenia, OH. Services provided by McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, OH.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
