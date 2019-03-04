XENIA — Dale M. Henry, age 73, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at . He was born October 19, 1945 in Xenia, the son of Donivan and Bonnie (Matthews) Henry; and was a lifelong resident of Xenia. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Heller) Henry, whom he married July 13, 1970; children: Amy (John) Babb of Xenia; Daniel Henry of Port William; Eric (Melissa) Henry of Xenia; step son: Paul (Michelle) Pitzer of Mt. Holly, OH; siblings: Wallace, Donivan "Bill," Patrick and Michael Henry, and Dawn Eifler; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale was an avid UD Flyer fan and enjoyed shooting pool. Recently, he got up the nerve to try karaoke, and quickly became a fan. A service to celebrate Dale's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.