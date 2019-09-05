XENIA — Dan Michael "Mike" Grinstead, age 79 of Xenia, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday September 2, 2019 at his home. He was born February 6, 1940 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Dan and Louise Grinstead. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Madolin (Brown) Grinstead; sister, Shirley Schlafman; daughter, Jennifer (Gregg) DeVilbiss; son, Tim (Becky) Grinstead; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Davis, Ashley (Dan) York, Katie (Nick) Geis, Andrew Grinstead, Grant Grinstead; great-grandson, Jackson Davis; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A 17-year cancer survivor, Mike attended The Ohio State University, served his country in the US Army during Korea, and retired from ECOLAB after 30 years of loyal employment. Mike enjoyed life to the fullest, loved the outdoors, and was always looking for his next adventure like road cycling, white water rafting, camping, fishing, and playing/watching all types of sports. He enjoyed taking family vacations, exploring the world we live in, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. His sense of humor, competitive streak, and his love for his family make him dearly missed by his family, friends, and four-legged companion, Kody. A memorial service will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio, Pastor Gus Christo-Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the -or- Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.