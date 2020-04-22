DAYTON — Daniel "Dan" Lute, age 50 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Phyllis Lute; and his nephew, James Lute, all of Xenia. He is survived by his beloved wife, Toni Lute; his brother, Jimmy Lute of Xenia; his niece Jessica (Bobby) Turner and great-niece, Josie of Kettering; mother-in-law, Helen Scharff of Dayton; brother-in-law, Thomas Fox of Dayton; his best friend, Scott Luthman of Dayton; his stepsons: Robert (Tammy) Brewer of Atlanta; David Brewer (Laura Pruitt) of Kettering; and Simon Brewer (Erin McGarry) of New York City; five grandchildren; and many wonderful neighbors. Dan worked 16 years at the Delphi plant in Kettering and loved working on cars and helping his neighbors. No service is planned at this time.