JAMESTOWN — Daniel Oldham, 72, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness, Monday August 05, 2019 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born in Troy, Ohio on March 21, 1947, to Richard and Sarah Elizabeth (Jacobs) Oldham. He retired from Greeneview Middle School as a building custodian. Daniel loved watching movies and television, OSU football, Nascar and woodworking. He enjoyed building whatever his family needed. He was the guardian of our family and he will be deeply missed and always loved. He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Oldham; children: Richard Oldham (Tiffany), Kris Hartley (Ken), Lisa Watson; grandchildren: Cody Watson (Amanda), Keith Watson, Ryann Hawkins; great-grandchildren: Ava Watson, Ella Watson, Annabel Watson; brother, William Oldham, several nieces and nephews. Preceding Daniel in death are his parents, Richard and Ocie Oldham; his mother Sarah Oldham; brother, Nick Oldham and son-in-law, Ed Watson. Memorial services will be held Sunday August 18, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home, in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue shelter. Condolences to Daniel's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com