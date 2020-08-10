FAIRBORN — Danny B. Hall, Sr., age 82 of Fairborn, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born March 3, 1938 in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of the late Luther Lee and Dolly Francis (Sammons) Hall. Danny served his country in the US Air Force during Korea and followed with employment at Chrysler, retiring after 30 years of service. Family was most important to Danny and he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a masterful storyteller often engaging his family and friends with his life adventures. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Danny, Jr., two grandsons, Danny III, Mark Ian Ritter; and six siblings. Danny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy; three daughters, Pam, Robin, Penny; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brittany, Joshua, Benjamin, Alexandra, Danielle; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Donna) Hall. No public service will be held at this time. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.