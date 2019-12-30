Danny Domigan

Obituary
FAIRBORN — Danny D. Domigan, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at . He was born November 30, 1945 in Dayton, the son of the late Kenneth and Wilma (Blowers) Domigan. Danny was the co-owner of Minute Lane Car Wash in Fairborn for 37 years and he also was a salesman for car wash supply companies, Grace-Lee Products and Simoniz for many years. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family boating at Indian Lake. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Jane; two children, Sara Miller (Heather Wiland) of Fairborn, Joseph (Julie) Miller of Fairborn; step-son, Chris (Colleena) Leonard of Texas; eight grandchildren, Paige, Haley, Olivia, Xander, Owen, Riley, Jason, Chance; brother, Wayne Domigan of Fairborn; as well as other extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
