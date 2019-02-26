XENIA — Darla Joy Birkenhauer age 63 passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 in Huber Heights. Darla was born March 5, 1956 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Betty (Chambliss) Wylie. Along with her parents Darla was preceded in death by her sisters: Shirley Johnson and Becky Wylie; and her brothers: Danny and Bobby Wylie and her first husband: Alan McNeal. Darla is survived by her husband: Richard Birkenhauer; daughter: Machelle Wermter (Yuth); son: Michael McNeal (Gwendolyn); step daughter: Rachael Birkenhauer; grandchildren: Thayvun Wermter, Keagan Wermter, Aryauna Wermter, Leo James, and Joshephine James. Darla is also survived by a brother: Larry Wylie (Sharon). Music was Darla's life after retirement as she loved playing the piano. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday March 1, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Byron Cemetery Fairborn, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.