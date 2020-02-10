FAIRBORN — David Alan Naragon, age 75, of Fairborn, Ohio, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Thelma (Stewart) Naragon and In-Laws, Tom and Leah Margaret Nobling. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Lee (Nobling) Naragon; son, Matthew Naragon; sister-in-law, Marcia (Sheldon) Sisco; brothers, Michael (Michelle) Naragon and Robert (Lee) Naragon; brother-in-law, Tom (Debi) Nobling; nephews, Mark Naragon, Gary Sisco and Kevin Sisco; niece, Christina Lutz; 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews. David worked for Richman Brothers for 28 years. He and Sharon were the Owners / Operators of Alterations Unlimited since 1992. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved to "get out and go" on road trips, travel and sightseeing. David was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's memory to: Trinity United Church of Christ, Fairborn or Fairborn H.S. Music Club or WYSO Yellow Springs. Online condolences may left at Morris-Sons.com.