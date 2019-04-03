Obituary Print David Albert Haller | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — David Albert Haller 71, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Signature Health in Lafayette, IN. David was born August 2, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence and Carolyn Haller. Along with his parents David is preceded in death by his brothers: James and Chris Haller; nieces: Marta Gonzalez and Sarah Haller; and a nephew: Adam Haller. David is survived his sons: Michael Haller of Atascadero, CA and John Haller of West Lafayette IN; sisters: Patricia Gonzalez (Luis) of Aliquippa, PA and Barbara Geels of Scranton, AR. David is also survived by his grandsons: Austin Eason and Emanuel Haller; granddaughters: Abigail and Evie Haller; and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews sprinkled around the United States. David was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, Xenia where he sang in the choir and was also a member of the Masons in Ohio. David served his country in the United States Air force and worked at the Computer Science Corporation in Fairborn, Ohio. David graduated from Yellow Springs High School class of 1965 and then in 1970 he graduated from Miami University where he received his Master's degree in Chemistry and Computer Science. David's family would like to extend their gratitude to Signature Health of Lafayette and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their excellent care of David, your kindness will always be appreciated. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in David's name. Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Monday April 8, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends form 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the services at Glen Forest Cemetery Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Funeral Home McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

937-372-1102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

