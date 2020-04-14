Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Strickland. View Sign Service Information King's Funeral Home, Inc 161 Lone Oak Drive Cadiz , KY 42211 (270)-522-7172 Send Flowers Obituary

PADUCAH, Ky. — Private Memorial Services will be held at King's Funeral Home for 67 year old Command Sergeant Major David E Strickland (ret.). A public memorial service will be held at a later date with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. He passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY. He was a devoted husband, loving father, doting granddaddy, and dedicated career Special Forces Green Beret. Born in Jamestown OH on May 2, 1952, he was the son of Marlyn F Strickland and Betty V Strickland. He graduated from Xenia High School, where he was a standout wrestler. After high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1974. He married the love of his life Mary Jane Strickland in December 1978. Embolden by ambition, he went on to earn the distinction as an elite Special Forces Green Beret in 1979. During his 30 year career, he embodied the groups motto of "Quiet Professionals" during numerous deployments including Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Hardworking and humble, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and countless other awards. He retired at the pinnacle of his career as Command Sergeant Major in 2004. David had a passion for running marathons and he loved fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Special Forces Association. He was an inspiration, a warrior, a mentor, but first and foremost a family man who leaves behind an enduring legacy. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Maryln F Strickland and Betty V Strickland of Xenia, OH. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Mary Jane Strickland of Cadiz; His three amazing children; only son and best friend Chief Master Sergeant David J Strickland (ret.) (Jessica Strickland) of Murray, KY, his eldest daughter Emily J Akers (Lt. Col. Lee Akers) of Cibolo, TX, and his youngest daughter Allison Strickland of Wilkesboro, NC; Grandchildren; Zachary Strickland of Murray, KY, Lee Akers, Samuel Akers , Maximus Akers, Jonathan Akers all of Cibolo, TX, and Lillian Strickland of Wilkesboro, NC; Siblings; Mart Strickland (Linda Strickland) of Xenia, OH, Rick Strickland (Sherry Strickland) of Xenia, OH, Gary Strickland (Valli Strickland) of Springfield, OH, Kathleen Strickland of Xenia, OH As well as his dear mother in-law Ruth Guyton, Xenia, OH and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020

