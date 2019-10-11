David Hines

Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH
45335
(937)-675-4541
WILMINGTON — David L. Hines, 68, passed away Saturday October 05, 2019 at his Wilmington home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 15, 1951, to George and Mildred (Dewitt) Hines. He retired as a farmer and enjoyed fishing and carpenter work. David is survived by his 2 children, Brian Hines of Washington Court House, Jamie Carpenter (Jeromy) of Miamisburg; 4 grandchildren: Adelynn Hines, Avalynn Hines, Jaden Carpenter, Jalynn Carpenter; brother, Gary Hines and nephew, Shane Hines. There are no services at this time. Cremation has been scheduled. Condolences to David's family may be made to: powerskell.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
