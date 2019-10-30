FAIRBORN — David King, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday October 26, 2019. He was a life long resident of Fairborn and recently moved to The Preserve of Beavercreek where he passed away.

He was born in New Boston, Ohio on May 6, 1929, the son of the late Burbage and Olive (Boggs) King. He was the oldest of eight children and is survived by sister, Helen Resor, and brother, Terry King of Lorain OH. He graduated from Cedarville University in 1952 where he played football and earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Education. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict from 1952 – 1954 where he received a Letter of Commendation and was honorably discharged on June 3, 1954. In the fall of 1955, he started his career as a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He earned many awards of excellence including the Bronze Medal, NOAA Unit Citation, Special Achievement, and many Letters of Commendation Awards, retiring in 1986 after 40 years of service. In 1955, David married the love of his life Ethlyn Elizabeth (Ruley) who passed away in 2009. They had four children. Brenda King of Fairborn, David and (Stephanie) King of Vandalia, Donald and (Dr. Tara King) of Blacklick, and Karen Salley who passed away in 2018. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kelley King, Jordan, Travis, and Connor King, and Shelby Salley.

David was also a sports enthusiast and loved attending all types of events where he was known as MK. (Mr. King). He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Wright View Church of the Nazarene, 1612 Superior Ave., Fairborn, Pastor Todd Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at the Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.