XENIA — David Nicholas "Nick" Bowman, age 80, of Xenia, and originally of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Xenia Health & Rehab. He was born on July 11, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Joe B. and Mary Christine (Gerhard) Bowman.

He was preceded in death by parents and a brother: Michael Bowman.

He is survived by his many cousins and friends. He was cared for by the wonderful Connie Robinson for the last 12 years.

Despite his life long disability, he was an active and productive member of the community. He loved to play cards, go to concerts, sporting events, travel and volunteer. Nick worked at Greene Inc. for a number of years. Church was very important to him. In recent years, he attended First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Xenia. He was a long time of St. Mark's Lutheran in Fairborn. He was a regular usher and service assistant. His family was very active in the Lion's Club in Fairborn which Nick continued for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the .

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, September 13th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be interred at New Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 PM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.