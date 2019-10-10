BEAVERCREEK — David R. Thurman, age 60 of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born July 8, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio to Grover and Clara Thurman. David married Becky Casey on October 1, 1977 in Xenia, OH.

David retired from General Motors with over 30 years where he worked as an electrician. He was a 1977 graduate of Xenia High School, and was a jack of all trades. David was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. David loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky Jo; two daughters, Shannon Thurman, Jessica (Ryan Smith) Thurman; a son, David Thurman; five grandchildren, Samantha, Brooklyn, Casey, Reilly and Stella; two sisters, Louise (Paul) LaVigne and Becky (Skip) Gee; three brothers, Buddy (Sheila), Tom (Sheryl) and Will (Shelia) Thurman; and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of David's Life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Memorial Services will follow the Celebration at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial of the cremated remains will be held at a later date at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To leave a memory of David or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.