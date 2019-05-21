XENIA — David E. Shaw, 66, of Xenia passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Xenia, to Charles E. and Elaine B. (Browning) Shaw. He served in the United States Army and David loved food, fishing, football and family. He is survived by his wife, Susan Shaw; children: Carrie Calloway, David T. Shaw (Emily), Derick Shaw; grandchildren: Celina Calloway, Vanessa Calloway, Eric Calloway Jr., Thomas Shaw, Katelyn Shaw; two step-brothers and one step-sister. David is preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Elaine B. Shaw. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow at a later date. Condolences for David's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com