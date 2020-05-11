JAMESTOWN — David "Dave" Younker, 80 of Jamestown, passed away Saturday May 09, 2020 in Xenia. He was born in Dayton, to Vernon and Mildred Larrick Younker. Dave was an airplane machinist and liked to travel and go on ship cruises. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Younker; children: Michael Younker (Amy), Bill Younker; grandchildren: Nikki Williams, Cassie Younker, Michael Younker, Blake McClellan, Aleah Younker, Trenton Younker, Gabe Younker, Mira Younker, Brandon Hinds, Kelcee Johnson; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Mia, Travis Blankenship, Ricky, Andrew, Mason Williams and Kayla Younker; siblings: Marvin Younker (Michelle), Carla McCoy; daughter-in-law, Lori Younker. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; children, Tim Younker, Tammy Younker-Holley; siblings: Ralph, Virgil, Jim, Barb, Herb, Roger, Vernon and Mildred. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Condolences to Dave's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.