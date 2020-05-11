David "Dave" Younker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMESTOWN — David "Dave" Younker, 80 of Jamestown, passed away Saturday May 09, 2020 in Xenia. He was born in Dayton, to Vernon and Mildred Larrick Younker. Dave was an airplane machinist and liked to travel and go on ship cruises. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Younker; children: Michael Younker (Amy), Bill Younker; grandchildren: Nikki Williams, Cassie Younker, Michael Younker, Blake McClellan, Aleah Younker, Trenton Younker, Gabe Younker, Mira Younker, Brandon Hinds, Kelcee Johnson; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Mia, Travis Blankenship, Ricky, Andrew, Mason Williams and Kayla Younker; siblings: Marvin Younker (Michelle), Carla McCoy; daughter-in-law, Lori Younker. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; children, Tim Younker, Tammy Younker-Holley; siblings: Ralph, Virgil, Jim, Barb, Herb, Roger, Vernon and Mildred. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Condolences to Dave's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved