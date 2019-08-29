XENIA — Dawn "Michelle" Dudley, age 63, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 13, 1955, in Vincennes, Indiana, the daughter of Esther (Mowen) Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Michael, Donald and Douglas Adams.

She is survived by her husband: Gary Dudley, who had been together since 1988 and married February 29, 2004. She is also survived by 2 sons: Billy Keith Adams and Chris (Melissa) Adams; step children: Gary Lee (Shelly) Dudley, Jr., Sean Thomas (Doise) Dudley, Dallas (Tara) Mendenhall and Jessica Clark; 12 grandchildren: Kristin and Devin Dudley; Paige and Christopher Adams; Kandice and Sophia Dudley; Hyde, Riley and Vance Mendenhall; Memphis and David Clark; Christina Adams; 2 great grandchildren: Thaddeus and Kamarion Dudley; sister: Tina (Joe) Rajchel of Dayton; brothers: Jerry (Jo) Adams and Mark (Rhonda) Adams; as well as numerous other relatives and many dear friends.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and riding with her husband on his motorcycle.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Joy Stanforth officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.