CINCINNATI — Deanna Joy Barney passed away peacefully at 9:32am on 4/21/2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio and went to be peacefully with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 75. Born in Dayton, Ohio on March 1st, 1945. She graduated from Xenia High School in 1962. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, plants and attending church at Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City Florida where she lived for 40 years. Preceded in death by her parents Betty Yerian and Edward "Ed" Yerian, 3 siblings Sandra Yerian, Barbara Crase and Darrell Yerian and son Denis Kidder. Lovingly remembered by her brother Larry Yerian, daughter Laura Chenowith (Kidder), 2 grandchildren Marissa Chenowith and Zackary Kidder and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services held.