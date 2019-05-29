FAIRBORN — Debbie Ann Phillips, age 60 of Fairborn, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, James and Ithel Elliott; and sisters, Patty Sue and Vicki. Debbie is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Larry (Misty), Jason (Amber), Jamie (Gaby), Tyler; grandchildren, Carson, Mason, Hayden, Lilly; brothers, Jim Elliott and Tom Elliott as well as special friends, Charlotte, Jewel and Cindy. A visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main Street Fairborn, OH. In lieu of flowers, Debbie requested that you bring a written memory to share with her family. Burial will follow the visitation in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.