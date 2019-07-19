XENIA — Deborah K. Heckler, 57, passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at her residence in Xenia. Deborah was born February 18, 1962 in Campbell County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jimmy Ayers Sr. and Diane (Cummiskey) Eads. Along with her parents Deborah is preceded in death by her son: Mike Cummiskey. Deborah is survived by her husband: Doug Heckler; daughter: Brandi Heckler; mother and father-in-law William and Carol Dooley; sisters: Pamela Craft and Sherry Sams; brother: Jimmy Dale Ayers Jr. (April); half brother: Kevin Griffen-Ayers. Deborah is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and her beloved dogs. Deborah enjoyed planting flowers, but most of all she enjoyed being a dog mom.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday July 20, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio.