JAMESTOWN — Deborah L. Smith, age 60, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on August 9, 1958 to the late Kellis J. Smith, Sr. and Mary Calvert Smith. Deborah was an Administrative Assistant with the Greene County Sheriff's Office for 29 years.

Survivors include two children, Jessica (Aaron) Adkins Davidson, of Jamestown, John Adkins, Jr. of Xenia; grandchildren, Kassidy Adkins, Blakely Davidson; one sister, Phyllis (Mark Brooks) Lytle of Urbana; one brother, Kellis J. (Tori) Smith, Jr. of South Vienna; her fiancé, Terry Gill of Bowersville; a sister-in-law, Judy Beal Smith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home with Rev. William Harden officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Silvercreek New Cemetery in Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Deborah's memory to Jamestown Families Cancer Care, P.O. Box 35, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. McColaughFuneralHome.com.