FAIRBORN — Debra Daugherty (Jones), 70, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away at Kettering Hospital on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Elsie Vassey, her father Charles "Gene" Jones, sister Robin Ballard, and grandson "Little Charlie". She is survived by her husband of 29 years Dwight Daugherty of Fairborn, brothers Harold (Judy) Clemons of Brookville, William "Harlan" (Vickie) Clemons of Xenia, sister Joconda (Jack) Lovelace of Columbia, daughters Shelley (Joe) Hall of Fairborn, Dawn (Cletus) Lamm of Middletown, granddaughter Kasey Davis and great-granddaughters Alana and Jade Davis all of Springboro. There will be no services to attend, but she was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, so in her spirit, when basketball season starts again, GO WILDCATS!



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
