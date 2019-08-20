XENIA — Delores Jeanne Swindler, 85, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in her home in Salem, Indiana. She was born April 2, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of Russell and Opal (Watson) McAllister. Mrs. Swindler had worked as an administrative assistant for the Farm Services Agency of the United States Department of Agriculture before her retirement, then served as an employee for the Greene County Board of Elections. She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter-in-law Patricia Rupich of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Tonya (James) Camp of Salem, Indiana, James (MaryBeth) Swindler Jr. of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Michelle (Brad) Lewis of Xenia, Ohio; ten great-grandchildren Sarah, Jessica, Shawn and Thomas Camp; Joshua, Madison, Brandon and Brooklyn Lewis; and Cooper and Abigail Swindler; four great-great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Ulliman of Rochester, New York; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her children Roy Swindler and James Swindler; sisters Betty Madden and Patricia Patch; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Roy McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.