XENIA — Delwin E. Vinson, age 94 passed away June 16, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia. A long-time resident of Beavercreek, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marie G. Vinson in 2011. He is survived by children, Kay Keish, Michael (Cheri) Vinson, and Gregg (Debbie) Vinson; grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Frisbie, Kristen Keish, Dale (Tara) Vinson, Faye (Cory) Bernard, Nolan (Katelyn) Vinson and Gracie Vinson; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Rory Frisbie, Brynlee and Evie Vinson and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Del was a member of Dayton Ave. Baptist Church for over 58 years and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Del was a hard worker who could fix anything and had a green thumb for growing tomatoes and any other garden items. Dad loved to fish and hunt with his bird dogs. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave, Xenia 45385. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am at the church. Burial to follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. To send a message of condolence please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.