XENIA — Dennis Sam Long, age 79, of Xenia, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 6, 1940 in Beavercreek Township the son of Samuel and Lettie (Tucker) Long. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son: Steven Long; and siblings: Terry Long and Stanley and Inge Long. He is survived by his wife: Wanda Carman-Long, whom he married April 22, 1967; children: Candy Long (Frankie); Troy Long (Kristie); Jesse Long (Lisa); Joshua Long and Mark Sims (Jill); siblings: Gale Long (Pat); Linda Long; grandchildren: Mariah Walton (Tony); Zachary Dennis Caplinger (Jessica); Jessica Long (Brad); Jenny Pollock (Josh); Victor Long (Stephanie); Stacie White (Brian); Gary Hill (Jillian); Breanna Vanover; Harley Vanover and Deena Vanover; several great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family would like to acknowledge the extra assistance provided by his niece: Tami Carman and friend: Jana Gordon. Dennis had been the owner of Long's Roundtable for many years. He enjoyed bicycling and boating. He also enjoyed gambling on professional football games and playing poker. He especially loved horses, including trail riding and sulky racing. He had been a former member of the VFW; FOE; and Moose Lodges in Xenia. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24th from 12-1 PM at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, allowing for the COVID19 restrictions for limited people in the building at one time as well as practicing social distancing. A Graveside service will be held 2 PM Wednesday at the New Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.